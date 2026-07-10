MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital following reports of a fight in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at a building along Northwest 57th Avenue, near Seventh Street, just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives are attempting to determine where the victim was thrown or whether he fell from what might have been a third-floor window.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Cameras captured the moment when the patient was wheeled into the hospital.

Back at the scene, officers interviewed witnesses in the area, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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