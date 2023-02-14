DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders worked diligently to remove a man who became stuck under a CSX train.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue in Doral, Tuesday.

It is unclear how the man became trapped under the CSX train but crews were able to remove him just before 4:30 p.m. and transport him to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

His conditions are currently unknown.

Traffic on Northwest 12th and 87th Avenue has been stopped in both directions due to the train blocking the roadway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A statement by CSX to 7News read as followed:

“At approximately 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, a CSX train struck a person on the railroad tracks near the intersection of NW 97th Ave and NW 12th St in Miami, FL. The person is being transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Miami-Dade Police Department who is investigating the incident. The train crew was not injured. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”

