MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died following a police-involved shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Northwest 65th Street and 15th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, undercover officers were doing a surveillance in the area for a wanted offender in connection to a Sunday incident.

They made contact with the subject, who remains unidentified, as he walked out of a market, and a foot chase began.

Detectives said there was a confrontation in the back of the apartment complex, and at one point, three officers fired their guns.

Officials said the subject was armed when he was approached.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

7Skyforce captured Miami Fire Rescue vehicles and police cruisers in the courtyard area of a Liberty Square apartment complex.

An ambulance was captured heading to the hospital being followed by a police cruiser.

No officers were injured.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Officials urge drivers are to avoid 15th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets due to congestion of police vehicles, as detectives continue their investigation.

The officers involved were administratively reassigned while officials conduct their investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating this incident.

