NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a victim multiple times Sunday night in Northeast Miami following an altercation, leaving the victim wounded.

Samuel Saintremy was arrested April 19, 2026, in connection with the shooting at 7101 N. Miami Ave.

He faces charges including attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Officers located the victim in the driver’s seat of a 2020 blue Nissan Murano with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. They removed the victim from the vehicle and rendered first aid until fire rescue arrived.

Police recovered a Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun from Saintremy, along with one empty magazine and another loaded.

Investigators also found about 15 spent shell casings near the vehicle.

Surveillance video reviewed by detectives shows Saintremy and the victim in a verbal altercation before the victim entered the SUV.

Video shows Saintremy reaching into his waistband, chasing the vehicle on foot and firing multiple shots toward the passenger side while it was stopped.

He is then seen returning to the area of the altercation and picking up an unknown object. Due to video lag and limited clarity, it is unclear whether the vehicle struck him.

Saintremy was transported for further investigation and later invoked his rights, declining to provide a formal statement.

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