MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Miami Gardens leads to a vehicle crashing into a home.

Surveillance footage showcased the moment the car careened into the fence of a home in Mallorca Isles, drawing a heavy police presence.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene of Northwest 13th Court and 214th Street, where a white Range Rover crashed through a gate and some trees before coming to a halt at the townhome just after 12:30a.m. Friday.

Additional surveillance video captures a gun shot as the car drives away. Seconds later, a woman runs down the street.

Police said the shooting occurred in another location and as the man drove away, he crashed his car.

The family of the deceased man identified him as 28 year old Demonte Lumpkin.

“The cameras show he left the house at 12:36,” said Sheena Moorer, Lumpkin’s mother. “And my baby was gone. At 12:39, he was shot in here. They said he got into his friend’s car to try and drive himself to the hospital, where he crashed.”

7News cameras captured both the driver and passenger doors opened, along with fallen trees and a broken gate as a result of the crash.

Lumpkin was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, just weeks before his 29th birthday.

“I would give my life to save my kids and I couldn’t save my child, my baby,” said Moorer. “Parents are not supposed to bury their kids, their kids are supposed to bury them.”

Police said the woman who was dropped off at a hospital and was shot multiple times. She’s currently in critical condition.

7News spoke to witnesses who said they saw the accident unfold and that two people were inside; one was able to free themselves, while the other had to be pulled out.

“It’s a very sad situation. Very sad,” said one resident.

Now, the tight-knit family is shattered but determined to find who pulled the trigger.

“Whoever you are, they’re going to get you, and you are going to pay for what you did to my son. What a bond you broke when you took my son’s life. What did he do to you for you to take his life? While your mom still has you, even if you’re in prison, your momma still has you. Your momma could go and visit you. Now I have to go and visit a grave to see my son, my baby, and I’m not going to sleep until they get you,” said Moorer.

Detectives have not provided a description on potential subjects and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

