MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire in a residential area in Miami’s Wynwood section just before the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 21st Street and Third Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a massive police presence that stretched two blocks to Northwest Fifth Place. Officers cordoned off several blocks as they investigated.

There is no word on a possible gunman as of Frifay morning, as police continue to investigate this shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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