MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital in critical condition after he was found unresponsive while snorkeling near Key Biscayne, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units on Sunday filled the area of No Name Harbor after they responded to the near drowning at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a male passed out while diving. CPR has been started; they’re going to be on a white 35-foot boat,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Deputies said the snorkeler was found unresponsive in the water near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse.

“I just spoke to Miami-Dade Sheriff. They’re gonna rendezvous at No Name Harbor. Be advised, they have a body, and they’re going to No Name Harbor,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Marine patrol units acted fast to pull the victim out of the water and took him to No Name Harbor, where Miami-Dade firefighters performed CPR.

The man was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he continues to fight for his life.

As of Monday morning, deputies have not released the snorkeler’s identity, as they continue to investigate.

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