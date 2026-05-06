MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after police accused him of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last year, according to an arrest affidavit

“Antwon Glenn, 29, faces one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery involving a minor.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 9 p.m. July 5, 2025, near Southwest 203rd Terrace in southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said the victim, identified in the report as a 15-year-old Black female, was living with her grandmother at the time.

Police said the teen was outside the residence when Glenn drove up in a white SUV, grabbed her by the arm and forced her into the vehicle against her will.

Investigators alleged Glenn then forced the victim to remove her clothes while also removing some of her clothing himself before sexually assaulting her inside the SUV.

Authorities said Glenn then drove away with the teen still inside the vehicle and traveled to a nearby apartment, where investigators said he again sexually assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, Glenn was interviewed March 26, 2026, at the Metro West Detention Center in Doral, where he invoked his right to an attorney.

Authorities said Glenn was arrested May 5 and was being held pending a bond hearing.

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