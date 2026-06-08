SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of multiple women across southwest Miami-Dade was arrested after detectives linked him to a series of incidents dating back to April, authorities said.

Anthony Gonzalez, 38, was arrested June 7 and charged in connection with several indecent exposure incidents in the Hammocks area, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Gonzalez approached multiple victims, exposed himself and masturbated before fleeing on an electric scooter.

In one incident on May 1, a woman told deputies she was sitting in her vehicle outside her home near Southwest Eighth Way when she saw Gonzalez unzip his shorts, expose himself and begin masturbating while staring in her direction.

The victim contacted a neighbor for help, prompting Gonzalez to flee the area on a scooter, according to an arrest report.

Detectives later said the incident was captured on surveillance video, and the victim positively identified Gonzalez in a photo lineup.

With assistance from the Miccosukee Police Department, detectives located and arrested Gonzalez on June 7 after spotting him leaving the Miccosukee Casino.

Authorities said he denied involvement after being advised of his Miranda rights.

Records show Gonzalez has four prior arrests involving indecent exposure-related offenses, investigators said.

Gonzalez appeared in bond court Monday, where a judge found probable cause and ordered him released on house arrest with a $5,000 bond.

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