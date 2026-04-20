MIAMI (WSVN) - A 21-year-old man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and lewd or lascivious molestation stemming from an alleged incident involving a 10-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, Alvin Davis was arrested due in connection from an alleged incident that occurred Oct. 16, 2025, in Miami. The child’s mother, who became suspicious and placed a recording device in the child’s bedroom.

The report states the girl told investigators that Davis touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Authorities said Davis was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

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