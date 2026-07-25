CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man accused of several break-ins was arrested in Coral Gables.

Felix Gomez was arrested in connection with a series of burglaries throughout June and July.

According to police, the suspect used a crowbar to break into buildings.

Gomez was located at an area motel on Saturday morning and was arrested without incident.

He’s been charged with 10 counts of burglary.

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