SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of a semi-truck trailer loaded with approximately $105,000 worth of impact windows, authorities said.

Yudier Fabregat-Martell was taken into custody and faces charges including grand theft of cargo, grand theft of a vehicle and dealing in stolen property.

According to investigators, the case stems from a Feb. 26, 2026 theft in Sweetwater, where a semi-truck trailer loaded with impact windows was reported stolen from the rear of a warehouse at 1800 NW 129th Avenue.

Police said surveillance footage showed two individuals in dark clothing arriving in a white Freightliner Cascadia around 7:50 p.m., attaching the trailer and driving away.

Authorities determined a black Chevrolet Equinox, registered to Fabregat-Martell, was used to transport him to the scene and then followed the stolen trailer as it entered the Florida Turnpike from Northwest 41st Street.

Fabregat-Martell is being held a $70,000 bond.

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