MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man with a history of violent offenses has been arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary with assault after allegedly attacking a 20-year-old woman in her downtown apartment.

Diontae Blackman, 26, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police Tuesday at his home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Blackman is accused of entering the victim’s Downtown Miami apartment on the night of Aug. 26, threatening her with a broken glass bottle, and forcing her to engage in sexual acts.

According to the arrest report, the victim was sitting on her balcony when she noticed Blackman, a stranger, standing in her kitchen.

When she questioned him, Blackman “took his right hand and ran his thumb from left to right across his neck area with the top of the broken glass bottle in hand,” the report states.

The victim reportedly told police that she “believed this gesture implied that her life was in danger.”

Fearing for her safety, the victim complied as Blackman directed her to a bedroom, where the assault occurred, according to the report.

The victim reported the incident to her roommates, who returned to the apartment shortly after. They spotted a man matching Blackman’s description leaving the building and attempted to detain him, but he fled the scene, according to the report.

Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed the suspect in the building before and after the attack.

A rape kit was conducted at the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center, and investigators obtained forensic evidence linking Blackman to the crime.

Blackman has a prior history of violent crimes, including a 2021 attempted sexual assault in Brickell, where he attacked a woman with a metal pipe before she fought him off and called for help. Blackman was on probation from the previous case at the time of his arrest on Tuesday.

Blackman now faces multiple charges, including armed sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary with assault.

