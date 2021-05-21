Man arrested in connection to Brickell attempted sexual assault

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a man attempted to sexually assault a woman in her Brickell apartment.

Investigators said the person they took in for questioning on Thursday night turned out to be the suspect they were looking for.

Police on Friday arrested 23-year-old Diontae Blackman after they said someone saw the surveillance footage and recognized him.

“City of Miami police officers did receive a tip from a viewer who recognized the individual as the subject responsible,” said Miami Police Ofc. Kiara Delva. “Through investigative means, detectives have been able to locate him and bring him in for questioning, at which point he did make a confession as to his involvement in this case.

Blackman is accused of following a woman into the Brickell Flatiron building and forcing himself into her apartment where he demanded sexual acts from her.

He struck her with a metal pipe and threatened to stab her, according to police.

The woman was able to fight him off, open her balcony door and scream for help.

Blackman faces charges of attempted sexual assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

“We’re just thankful that we were able to successfully locate him in a timely manner and get him off of the streets because he’s obviously dangerous, and there’s no doubt that he would have attempted to do this again to someone else,” said Delva.

Blackman is expected to appear in bond court on Friday afternoon.

His arrest report, however, states he is being held with no bond.

