SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami-Dade man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he repeatedly choked and assaulted his girlfriend during a domestic dispute and abused her dog by punching it, throwing it against a wall and spraying it in the face with a water hose.

According to an arrest report, the incidents happened July 11 at the couple’s home in the area of Southwest 203rd Lane.

Investigators said Kevin Anthony Monasterio, 24, became enraged during an argument over the victim’s dog, striking the animal with a closed fist before picking it up and throwing it against a wall.

Deputies said when the victim intervened, Monasterio repeatedly punched her, placed both hands around her neck and squeezed, impeding her breathing.

Investigators said he pushed her to the ground, straddled her and continued choking her while slamming her body against the ground.

According to the report, Monasterio then flipped the dog’s crate over with the animal inside, threw the crate outside and continuously sprayed the dog in the face with a water hose.

Investigators said a second confrontation occurred hours later after the victim woke up.

Monasterio allegedly struck both the victim and the dog again, choked the victim a second time and threatened to kill her and the dog if she left the home without telling him.

The victim later fled to a relative’s home and called deputies. Investigators documented bruising on her neck and upper arms.

Monasterio was arrested Tuesday after deputies located him.

A judge found probable cause and set Monasterio’s bond at $7,250.

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