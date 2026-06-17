MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he falsely represented himself as a security worker at the FIFA Fan Fest event at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Elton Ronald Casallas, 58, faces a charge of falsely personating an officer while carrying a weapon, according to a City of Miami Police arrest affidavit.

Police said a sergeant working the event spotted Casallas entering the venue through an exit gate while dressed in black clothing, wearing what appeared to be a ballistic vest carrier and displaying a gold security badge.

Officers said Casallas greeted several security guards inside the venue, but none recognized him or knew what company he worked for.

Event staff later confirmed Casallas was not employed by any security company assigned to the FIFA Fan Fest, investigators said.

According to the affidavit, officers found a pocketknife, pepper spray and an expired security license during a search after taking Casallas into custody.

Detectives said he claimed he had been hired by a security supervisor and had been working at the venue since June 13, but the supervisor denied ever employing him.

Authorities said Casallas performed security-related duties at the event from June 13 through June 16 despite not being hired by any security company and while holding a security license that had expired May 20.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following his arrest.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.