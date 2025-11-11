MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the chest in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 168th Street and 24th Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics said upon arrival, they found a wounded man and transported him by air to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. His condition remains unclear.

Witnesses tell 7News they believe the possible shooting happened along the service road next to the Palmetto Expressway.

Following the shooting, the victim ran to a nearby neighborhood looking for help.

Ring camera from Inez Harris’ home shows two men knocking on her door and yelling that they had been shot.

“Help, please! Can you call police? I’ve been shot. Please call the police,” said a man on video who was pressing a shirt against his chest.

“Help! Help! Please call the police,” said a second man who was on the floor on video.

Harris did not open the door but did call first responders.

“I said, ‘I’ll call the police, but I’m not opening my door,'” she told 7News.

She described the frantic calls for help from the men on her front porch.

“They kept banging, and ‘Ma’am, call the police, I got shot. Call the police, my brother got shot,” she said.

Detectives were seen going door to door in the neighborhood looking for answers.

Officials said several people were seen leaving the area in a car.

The circumstances around the shooting remain unclear.

