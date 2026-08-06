HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - According to investigators, Juan Espinosa is accused in one case of sexually abusing a girl over more than a decade after becoming a trusted father figure in her life.

Detectives said the alleged abuse began when the victim was 9 years old and continued until she was 20, occurring at multiple locations throughout Miami-Dade County, including Hialeah, North Miami, Miami Lakes and Cutler Bay.

Investigators said the victim reported that Espinosa gradually groomed her before the abuse escalated over the years. She told detectives he acted as a parental figure, isolated her from others and repeatedly sexually abused her while she was a child.

The second investigation began after a teenage boy reported that Espinosa, a family friend, sexually abused him between 2018 and 2019 when the child was between 7 and 8 years old.

According to investigators, the boy said Espinosa repeatedly forced him to perform sexual acts and warned him not to tell anyone.

The victim also disclosed additional abuse that allegedly occurred in Tampa, leading to a separate investigation and arrest there in December 2025.

Both investigations stemmed from reports made in 2025 and included interviews with the victims and supporting investigative evidence, according to the warrants.

Investigators said one case was transferred from the Hialeah Police Department to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office after detectives determined part of the alleged abuse occurred in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

Espinosa was charged with six counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in familial or custodial authority, five counts of sexual battery, four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation involving two victims.

A judge found probable cause and ordered him held without bond.

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