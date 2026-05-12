MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Monday after investigators said he forced his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle during an argument, drove her against her will and later punched her in the face and stole her chains.

Charles W. Roberts III, 24, faces charges including kidnapping, strong-arm robbery and battery, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

According to investigators, the incident began March 6 after Roberts and the victim, identified as his ex-girlfriend, argued through text messages.

Deputies said Roberts arrived unannounced at the victim’s residence in a rental vehicle while she attempted to retrieve her bag from the car.

Authorities said Roberts grabbed the victim’s cellphone and drove off while she was partially inside the vehicle trying to get it back.

Investigators said Roberts drove away “in a fit of anger” while the victim was still attempting to retrieve her phone and told her, “I’m show your ass. I am going to take your ass to Pembroke Pine, and you are going to have to find your way back.

According to the affidavit, Roberts then drove to his residence, where another dispute broke out and escalated when he allegedly ripped chains from the victim’s neck before driving away again.

Deputies said Roberts later punched the victim in the face while driving away from the residence.

The victim eventually jumped out of the vehicle and sought help from a witness who drove her back to the area, investigators said.

Authorities said Roberts later spit in the victim’s face before fleeing the scene prior to police arriving.

He was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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