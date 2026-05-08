SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nearly 10-year-old female endangered Malayan tapir is recovering at Zoo Miami after undergoing a CT scan.

For months, the animal had been experiencing fluctuations in appetite, weight, and activity levels. After multiple tests at Zoo Miami’s Animal Health Department didn’t yield any conclusive results, zoo officials transported “Tengi” to an animal clinic in Palm Beach.

The horse was successfully anesthetized, underwent multiple CT scans, and was then transported back to Zoo Miami, where she is recovering well as they await the results of her examination.

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