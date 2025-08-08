MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ superintendent highlighted the district’s accomplishments and upcoming initiatives during an address ahead of the start of a new academic year.

Dr. Jose Dotres appeared in front of an audience at Miami Senior High School to deliver his annual “Opening of Schools” address, Friday morning.

“The 2025 opening of schools is a personal milestone for me and a historic one for our district,” he said.

The address marked the launch of the new school year and the 140th anniversary for M-DCPS.

“We have proudly maintained an ‘A’ rating for six years, despite the challenges we have faced,” said Miami-Dade School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas. “We are proud to be recognized as the nation’s number one magnet school district.”

Dotres also unveiled new initiatives that students across the district will be able to dive into throughout the year.

Some of the new initiatives included integrating artificial intelligence into select high schools through its magnet programs, as well as a partnership with Google and the introduction of new programs focused on space, journalism and coding.

These initiatives, Dotres said, will allow students to explore even more opportunities throughout the district.

“Every conversation, every interaction, every impression is a chance to remind families that we are their best choice,” he said.

Students also took the stage to praise their teachers for helping them get to where they are now.

“You helped students like us believe in what’s possible — for your passion, your presence and your power to help us believe who we could become before you even know ourselves,” said a student.

After his speech, the superintendent was joined by other board officials to emphasize that M-DCPS is the ideal place for students to learn as more options for education become available for families in South Florida.

“We are the best choice, we have the greatest number of programs, we have the greatest number of resources, supports for their children, and we are competing with charter schools, private schools, as we know that we can provide the best for any student in this community,” said Dotres.

Dotres also revealed a new educational program called “Edventures 305,” which can be watched at home, that shows all of the programs and services that will be provided for students across the school district.

The first day of school for Miami-Dade is this coming Thursday.

