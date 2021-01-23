Local restaurants host fundraiser in Overtown for family of girl killed in shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida community showed their support for a family who lost a 6-year-old fire to gunfire.

A group of Black-owned restaurants joined forces on Saturday at the Center for Black Innovation in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Organizers of the fundraiser sold lunches and dinners, with all proceeds going to the family of Chassidy Saunders.

“This is just our contribution to helping to humanize the situation that people have sort of become numb to, and we don’t want that,” said organizer Starex Smith.

“It’s so much to take in. She was the bright one of the family,” said Charles Saunders, the victim’s father. “Every time you’d come in the house, she’s the one who’d put a smile on your face if your day was going bad.”

City of Miami Police said Chassidy was fatally shot at a toddler’s birthday party, Jan. 16. Detectives continue to investigate her murder.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting was raised Friday to $5,000.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.