Reward increased to $5K for information leading to arrest of 6-year-old girl’s killer

MIAMI (WSVN) - The reward has been increased for information in the search for a 6-year-old girl’s killer.

City of Miami Police announced that they have raised the reward from $3,000 to $5,000 on Friday.

Chassidy Saunders, 6, was shot and killed while at a birthday party on Jan. 16.

Two other people, both adults, were also shot, but they survived.

Her community has been handing out fliers in the neighborhood desperate for tips.

If you have any information on this her shooting death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

