NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After fierce storms moved over South Florida on Friday night, one family in Liberty City is concerned that their damaged home may not be able to withstand future weather.

The storm sent a large tree crashing into the family’s home on Northwest 69th Street.

The tree went through the roof and left severe damage to the home as more rain is expected to move in.

“At some point it must have knocked that in, the way it fell on, because as you can see, it’s all the way across.” said homeowner Camilla Shanks McDowell, who was checking the damage to her home. “So part of that tree landed on the house, and the way it landed, I’m guessing it broke that way.”

McDowell said she was inside her house when the tree fell inside, which caused damage to the home’s bathroom roof.

“He heard the big boom, and he called ‘Mom, you won’t believe, a tree fell on the house,'” she said. “And then he called to say ‘Mom, the bathroom!'”

McDowell also said that she was ecstatic that no one was hurt in the incident.

Now, McDowell and her family are faced with the future forecast of more rain, which may cause water to pour into the damaged roof, causing even more damage to their home.

When asked about her preparations for the weather, McDowell shared her plans to deal with the rain.

“Well, I placed some buckets there so they could catch the water that was coming from the holes,” she said. “There’s a chance that there’s going to be more damage because the water is constantly hitting that area.”

The family was also left without power after the fallen tree took down electrical lines, with McDowell concerned about the hot weather.

Florida Power and Light said that 27 customers were affected by the power outage caused by the storm.

As the tree was removed from the damaged power lines, McDowell hopes that repairs can be completed before the next storm rolls through the area.

“It’s a force of nature, there’s nothing we can do about it other than to fix it,” she said.

McDowell’s family hopes to restore their power as soon as possible.

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