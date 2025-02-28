MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler is facing a lawsuit from a South Florida-based company alleging he failed to pay $260,000 in rent and caused over $127,000 in property damage while leasing a luxury home in Miami Beach.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Miami by Five Star Marketing and Promotions, Inc., Butler signed a lease agreement for a residence in the 500 block of Lakeview Court in August 2022.

The lease expired on August 10, 2024, but the lawsuit claims Butler continued living at the property without permission, triggering a contractual clause that doubled his monthly rent to $130,000. The suit alleges Butler failed to make payments for two months before vacating the home.

In addition to nonpayment, Five Star accuses Butler of neglecting the property, causing extensive damage, including a broken air conditioning unit, mold growth, a damaged pool and buckled hardwood floors.

The company also claims Butler’s chief of staff blocked maintenance workers from entering the home and that Butler changed the locks without providing a key.

The lawsuit seeks $257,282 in damages after applying Butler’s $130,000 security deposit.

