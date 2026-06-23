MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy’s wish to become an airline pilot has been granted.

Ryan McKenzie, a Lauderhill resident, suffers from heart disease. His parents said he has always dreamed of being a pilot.

“Even though they say he can’t see well, he always seems to see the airplane and hear it, and he always says ‘airplane,’ and that’s the only thing he says, so airplane is a thing he’s always loved,” said Sherika Coley, McKenzie’s mother.

On Tuesday, that wish was fulfilled with the help of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

He took a limousine to Miami International Airport, received a VIP tour of the concourse and hangars, and spent time in a plane’s cockpit.

“Watching that face just light up when he saw, just getting out of the limo was just amazing, and everything that has happened since, it’s just been so amazing,” said Meredith Morris, from Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

McKenzie also tested flying a plane with a flight simulator.

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