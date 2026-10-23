NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver of a landscaping truck appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bus stop, onto a sidewalk before plowing into storefronts in the heart of North Miami.

Among those storefronts hit was A-Z FormalWear on 125th Street. Multiple camera angles shows glass, metal and chunks of the bus stop scattered through the street in the aftermath of the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the massive cleanup effort underway by public work officials.

John Delgado, the property manager, said despite the mess, the formal wear store business is operating as usual. He added that it’s a miracle nobody was seriously hurt or hit by the truck.

“[The driver] says he lost control of the steering and the brakes, and he tried the best to avoid hitting anybody, and he ran into the building,” said Delgado.

7News has learned the driver of the truck was cited for reckless driving.

The truck has since been towed away.

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