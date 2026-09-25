MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one teen is in custody after a group of juveniles spat on and robbed a couple who did not want to buy candy from them in Miami Beach.

The violent scene unfolded Thursday night near Española Way and Collins Avenue.

A Miami Beach Police incident description document obtained exclusively by 7News says it began when “The victim and her boyfriend were approached by a group of juveniles” around 16th Street and Collins Avenue.

The juveniles “were soliciting candy for sale” but “The victim stated they were not interested and juveniles began to insult them and threatened to fight them.”

The confrontation escalated as “The juveniles surrounded the couple and made threats to harm them while spitting at them,” according to the document.

Cell phone video of the incident captures the moment the incensed victim yelled at one of the juveniles after being spat on.

“You spit in my face though, huh?” the woman told them.

The other victim had ran to a nearby steakhouse for help after one of the alleged attackers “threw sand in the victim’s face, causing her vision to become blurred,” the document states.

The attempted candy sale-turned-crime didn’t end there.

The form goes on to say robbery detectives were brought in to the investigation once it was learned “The subject was able to wrestle the purse away from the victim and fled the scene.”

“Where the [expletive] is my Louie bag, bro?” Where the [expletive] is my Louie bag?” one of the victims can be heard shouting in the cell phone video.

The irate victim’s screams could be heard by everyone within earshot of Española Way.

“I’m surrounded by five [expletive]. What the [expletive] am I supposed to do? Me and my girlfriend surrounded by five,” the victim continued.

Sixteen-year-old Garron Johnson was arrested on robbery charges.

Authorities say they managed to recover the woman’s stolen purse.

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