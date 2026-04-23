MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital is facilitating care with a brand-new emergency room.

Jackson Memorial Hospital’s new, reimagined emergency room began receiving patients on Thursday.

The facility, which is the culmination of a two-year project, features more privacy, shorter wait times, advanced diagnostics, personalized triage, a healing garden and a one-stop destination for care, complete with a pharmacy, X-rays, and CT and MRI machines.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m very excited about the space we’ll have to be able take care of patients and the privacy our patients will have, as well as the additional space and facility to really support our staff to be able to provide that great care,” said Dr. Hany Atallah, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

Officials said the old facility will be closed for demolition to make room for the rest of the emergency department, as well as a new pediatric emergency department.

All of that is expected to be completed by the summer or fall of 2027.

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