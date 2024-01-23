MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital is breaking ground on a major expansion.

Jackson Memorial Hospital held a ceremony Tuesday for the 130,000 square-foot project that will triple the size of their emergency room.

The department treats 100,000 patients a year, and that number is expected to grow to 170,000 by 2036.

“We are the safety net hospital for South Florida,” said Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya. “We are making sure here that we provide the best quality of care for all people regardless of their ability to pay.”

The expansion plans will add more than 200 patient rooms, including 50 observation rooms, 30 pediatric rooms and six resuscitation rooms.

