MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida students stocked up on supplies before they head back to school.

Nonprofit organization “It’s Bigger Than Us” hosted its seventh annual back-to-school celebration on Sunday afternoon at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

More than 500 families received essential items, including backpacks, diapers, LEGO toys and dental hygiene products.

Attendance was free to the public.

“At It’s Bigger Than Us, we care about youth, families, neighborhood empowerment, and because education, health access, and crisis reponse is our core pillars, it means so much to do a back-to-school event right here in the heart of the community. The ecosystem of the community that means so much, said an official.

The event also featured live entertainment, on-site health screenings, and prize raffles.

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