NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver smashed into parked cars and a local North Miami brewery. Now, the co-owners are sharing their story after finding out the damage to their business.

The damage was severe. Video shared by Lost City Brewing shows bricks, debris and broken furniture scattered all over, including a refrigerator, in the aftermath of the crash. The truck was parked partially inside the building.

North Miami Police responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northeast 13th Court. According to detectives, the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting five parked cars before slamming into the brewery.

Both co-owners recounted the shocking aftermath on Tuesday evening in a phone call with 7News.

“When we arrived upon the scene, it just seemed surreal. Because having been six years in business and never having had anything of this caliber happen, it was quite shocking and surreal to see this unfold.” said Kenneth Barbot, one of the co-owners of Lost City Brewing Company.

The owners said the crash was a close call for one of their partners who had been working on the refrigerator less than an hour before the incident.

“One of our partners was actually working on that same fridge about 30 minutes before that incident. He was under the fridge repairing it. So had he been there 30 minutes later, he would have gotten very seriously injured,” said Barbot.

The co-owners of Lost City Brewing Company said that a woman was eating her lunch inside one of the parked cars that was hit. The car spung around, but she was not hurt.

According to Chris Campos, one of the co-owners, no one was inside the building or injured at the time of impact. He also said the driver was an employee at another business in the area.

“It’s miraculous that no one, including himself was injured,” said Campos.

North Miami Police have arrested the driver for driving without a license.

The owners of Lost City Brewing Company do not have an exact estimate of the damage, which could be $10,000 to $15,000.

City of Miami Police have said that the building is safe to enter, and the business plans to re-open on Thursday afternoon.

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