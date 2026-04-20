SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida Jewish community came together this past weekend to honor Israel’s Independence Day.

Yom Ha’atzmaut celebrations took place at Alper Jewish Community Center in Kendall, Sunday afternoon.

Attendees enjoyed Israeli-themed entertainment like music, games and other activities, as well as a lot of community engagement.

“It’s important, I think, for the community, Jews and non-Jews alike, to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut and to learn a little bit about Israel and its history,” said Alper JCC CEO Irene Tzaniani. “We are very much community people, and we want everybody to know what we do, and we want to be able to tell our story about Israel “

Israel’s 78th Independence Day begins Tuesday at sundown and goes until nightfall on Wednesday.

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