NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police activity is underway on the express lanes of the southbound Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 122nd Avenue.

Details remain unclear but 7 DroneForce hovered over the scene, capturing a car with its driver side window damaged and law enforcement officials surrounding it.

The law enforcement activity has forced drivers to leave the express lanes, causing delays on the other lanes of the southbound Palmetto.

The SUV has seen been towed away.

7News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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