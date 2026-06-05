MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of the 6700 block of Collins Avenue early Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to officials.

As the shooting investigation gets underway, the northbound lanes of Collins Avenue at 67th Street has been shut down.

Drivers are urged to take a detour west at 67th Street to Harding Avenue and Indian Creek Drive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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