MIAMI (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF fans heading to matches at Nu Stadium this season will have several ways to get there and a financial incentive to go green.

The 26,700-seat venue will host its inaugural match April 4, when Inter Miami takes on Austin FC in the club’s long-awaited home opener at Miami Freedom Park.

Ticket holders who travel to Nu Stadium using public transportation will receive a $10 food and beverage credit redeemable at the venue. To claim it, fans must present proof of transit use along with their match ticket at the Guest Services Booth outside Section 101. The credit is valid only for the match attended and carries no cash value if unused.

The closest transit hub to Nu Stadium is the Miami Intermodal Center, accessible via Metrorail’s Orange Line from downtown and points south, Tri-Rail from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, several Metrobus routes, the free Flagami Trolley and Broward County Transit’s Route 115. From the station, signage will direct fans across a pedestrian bridge directly into Miami Freedom Park.

An ADA shuttle will also be available between the Intermodal Center and the stadium.

Fans arriving by Brightline can connect to the Metrorail at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre station.

Tri-Rail has announced special late departures from Miami Airport Station following Saturday home matches throughout the season, with the last train departing approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the final whistle.

Rideshare drop-off and pickup zones will be available near the stadium, with exact locations to be announced.

Fans who drive must purchase parking passes in advance. No on-site purchases will be available on match days.

For a full transit breakdown, click here.

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