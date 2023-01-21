SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near West Circle Plaza and Evergreen Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

When first responders arrived, investigators said, they were able to rescue the baby, his mother and her boyfriend.

They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where the infant succumbed to his injuries.

“It’s just devastating. He turned 4 months today. He was so beautiful, such a joyous baby,” said Charlene Brooks, the child’s great aunt.

Police said the fire left the baby’s mother injured and her 22-year-old boyfriend severely burned.

When she arrived at the hospital, Brooks said, his mother’s condition was delicate.

“It’s her first and only child, and it’s just devastating. She has no idea that her son is gone because of the state that she’s in,” she said.

Police said the baby’s great-grandmother was trapped inside the home. Her body was removed hours later.

“The family, we’ve all been praying. It’s very devastating, and just the whole cause and the situation of the fire,” said Brooks. “It’s still unknown how the fire started, but it did start in the bedroom where my niece was sleeping.”

As police continue to investigate, the family said they are clinging to their faith and praying the child’s mother pulls through.

“It’s not looking good, but we’re trusting God through this process, and now we’ve got to make arrangements, funeral arrangements,” said Brooks. “We’re going to start that process. We’re waiting on the funeral home to make arrangements for the baby.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

