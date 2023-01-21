SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims; 2 adults and one child. All three victims were transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

