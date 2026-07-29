MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Immigration activists are raising the alarm about what they described as an escalation in United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity targeting the Haitian community in the aftermath of the end of temporary protected status.

Several advocates gathered in front of the ICE office in Miramar to make their voices heard, Wednesday morning.

Concerned community leaders at the gathering said they have noticed what they called an alarming increase in law enforcement operations in South Florida and throughout the state.

Advocates specifically called out Miami city leaders and asked them to end policies they said are separating families, as well as the criminalization of immigrant communities.

Among those who spoke at the event was immigration advocate Thomas Kennedy, a policy analyst for the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

“As you guys probably know and have covered yourselves, there’s been a significant uptick in immigration enforcement operations, not just in South Florida, but across the country, but it’s obviously hitting us here this state, a state made up of immigrants,” said Kennedy. “We’re seeing enforcement operations hitting South Florida, all over Miami-Dade, Homestead, the Lake Worth area, Palm Beach, Central Florida, Jacksonville, and that’s leading to a stress in detention capacity.”

Participants emphasized that law enforcement officers should be focused on public safety, not immigration.

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