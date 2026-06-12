MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As several fans prepare to make their way to Miami Stadium to watch the World Cup, there’s a few important details to know before you go.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia will take on Uruguay in the first of seven different matches scheduled to take place at Miami Stadium.

While residents across South Florida are very familiar with heavy traffic and chaotic drivers, fans should prepare for some intense traffic and long wait times as they make their way to Miami Stadium.

“There’s already a lot of people here in Miami as it is, a lot of traffic with the buses and drivers, the public transportation. I think with more crowds coming in, it’ll be crazy for sure,” said a resident.

Officials say fans should have a clear plan in mind before they head out.

The most important thing to know is fans without a ticket to the game should not try coming to the stadium. Fans without a ticket will not be allowed anywhere on property, according to officials.

Ticketholders should arrive early and be prepared to pass through multiple ticket and security checkpoints to enter the stadium. There will be heavy law enforcement and security presence for every match.

For those who will be driving to one of the games, it’s important to make sure you already purchased your parking pass in advance. Fans who do not have a parking pass will not be able to purchase it on the day of the match.

As for those looking to avoid driving, all rideshare services will not be able to drop you off right outside the front entrance. Instead there will be designated spots for drop offs.

All roads around the stadium will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on the day of each match.

Florida Turnpike exit ramp 2X will only be accessible to vehicles that have valid parking passes on display.

After each game ends, portions of the Golden Glades Exchange will be reserved for buses only.

To avoid any complications, officials advise fans to use any available public transportation and shuttle services that are available.

The Miami Game Day Express Shuttle will offer free round-trip transportation services for all verified ticketholders.

As for overall traffic, drivers should anticipate more traffic congestion than usual, especially the closer they get to Miami Stadium on match days.

“FIFA is gonna be so turnt. It’s gonna have the crowds jumping. Everybody’s gonna be outside,” said a fan.

For more information on transportation options for match day, click here.

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