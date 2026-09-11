HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman suffered serious injuries from a violent dog attack in Homestead that sent her to the hospital, police said

Surveillance footage shows the 63-year-old victim as she walked along Northwest Ninth Terrace, near Second Street, at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

It was at this moment when the video shows her being bitten multiple times by two dogs described by Miami-Dade Animal Services as American bulldog mixes.

“I hear they mauled the lady apart,” an area resident said. “It was just devastating.”

Witnesses said a good Samaritan was able to scare the dogs away and get the victim to safety.

The woman reportedly suffered injuries to the back of her head, neck, right arm and right ankle.

“Lady had some severe injuries. It was very bad; she was shaken up a lot,” said another resident.

The woman was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert. She is currently in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Animal control officials said the the two stray American Bulldog mixes were safely collected and are now in the custody of Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The investigation remains active. No arrests are being made at this time.

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