HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police made a big bust as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Detectives said their operation recovered 70 pounds of marijuana, 944 THC vape pens, 46 boxes of THC gummies and 20 bags of THC-infused chips.

Officials said they are concerned about the packaging of the chips as a significant portion of them were deliberately packaged to imitate well-known consumer brands such as Doritos and Cheetos, which poses a severe risk to children.

It’s unclear if any arrest have been made.

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