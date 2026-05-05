HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bible teacher in Homestead was arrested after being accused of allegedly taping a student’s mouth shut.

Michael Alvarez, a teacher at First United Methodist Christian School located at 622 N. Krome Avenue was charged with simple battery.

Video captured by 7News shows the 34-year-old being booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade Monday evening.

Homestead Police said that police arrived at the school after the victim’s parents reported that Alvarez taped the student’s mouth shut after a disagreement with the teacher.

Detectives then investigated and arrested Alvarez.

Officials said that the investigation is currently ongoing.

7News has reached out to First United Methodist Christian School, and have not yet received a response.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.