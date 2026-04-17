MIAMI (WSVN) - Twenty volunteers teamed up with the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade to revamp a home for a deserving veteran in Miami.

From landscaping to painting and cleaning, the volunteers were ready to renovate and repair Valencia Lewars’s home.

Lewars served as a supply clerk, and was all smiles as she watched her home transform before her eyes.

“When everybody starting coming in and telling me what they were going to help me with, I couldn’t do nothing but put a smile on my face but I always give God the glory,” said Lewars. “I’m so glad to be a veteran at this time and it’s so good that you can give back, that have went out and worked and supplied and served for the country.”

Lewars’ family said they are very thankful for the support.

“Everybody came out to support my mom she’s very happy,” said Lewars’ son Terry Blount.

Friday’s mission honored Lewars and other veterans like her who spent years serving the red, white and blue. The organizations said they are proud to give back to the community.

“It’s something we look forward to doing both for our organization and the Home Depot Foundation, getting out of our offices, getting out of our stores, spending a day in the community, giving back,” said Samantha Pryde of Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade.

“We are excited to live out core values and give back to our community and give back and take care of our veterans,” said Juan Naranjo with the Home Depot Foundation.

For Lewars, this is more than a home upgrade, it’s a reminder that her service is not forgotten.

“I appreciate each and everyone of y’all for being here and putting in y’all hard work because it couldn’t been done without you all,” said Lewars.

Ten veterans are selected throughout the year to have their homes repaired.

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