MIAMI (WSVN) - Holtz Children’s Hospital brought the community together Friday morning to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a parade.

Hospital workers and first responders joined for the third annual Holtz Children’s Hospital Heroes Parade & Emergency Vehicle Expo.

The parade celebrates the hospital’s pediatric patients and raises the volume on awareness for all childhood cancer.

Rescue vehicles and first responders from throughout South Florida circled the area with sirens ablaze. Even the City of Miami mayor, Eileen Higgins, joined firefighters in greeting the children.

After the parade, patients and their families got to explore the vehicles and meet their community’s first responders.

“It’s really an honor for us to celebrate the true heroes, the children and their families, some who are undergoing treatment here at Holtz children, who do such a great job,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Robert Hevia. “And it’s really a day for them to bring our superheroes out and really have one day to celebrate our heroes.”

Some beloved local mascots also made an appearance, like the Miami Heat’s own fuzzy orange mascot, Burnie.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.