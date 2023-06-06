MIAMI (WSVN) - The Newborn Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami along with the Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial Medical Center were designated as a Level IV NICU by the state of Florida.

A Level IV designation is the highest level a NICU can achieve, which means that Holtz Children’s must meet all capabilities of a Level III NICU. They are able to care for infants born earlier than 32 weeks gestation and weighing less than 1,500 grams.

Only a total of five pediatric hospitals have been able to achieve this designation in the region.

“The ability to care for the most critically ill and vulnerable patients in our neonatal intensive care unit has always been one of our top priorities,” said Joanne Ruggiero, senior vice president and chief executive officer of Holtz Children’s and The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial.

Holtz Children’s NICU has had some of the most successful outcomes in the country and it is the largest Level IV NICU in the state, with 126 patient beds.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors along with the help of nurses and support staff provide around-the-clock medical and surgical care, life support, and advanced imaging.

Holtz Children’s NICU is conveniently located in the same building as the maternity unit in The Women’s Hospital, this allows moms and their babies to receive care within close proximity of each other.

“We strive to continue implementing the most advanced technologies to ensure we give our little miracles the healthiest start to life possible, with access to care that is as complex as they are,” said Ruggiero.

