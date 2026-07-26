CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special guest speaker joined students who are preparing to be the next generation of newsroom-ready journalists

The culminating event happened on Saturday for the Peace Sullivan-James Ansin High School workshop in journalism and new media at the University of Miami.

7News Craig Stevens served as a guest speaker.

“One of the most influential parts of the experience for them is getting to hear from industry professionals, like Craig Stevens, who was with us today, getting to share his story,” said Ben Ezzy, co-director of the Peace Sullivan-James Ansin High School workshop.

Also known as Miami Montage, the event is established as a workshop with students writing stories for a newspaper.

The program invited high school students to the campus for three weeks to get the full college experience, producing videos and studio-level productions

This year’s class posed for a picture while visiting WSVN studios this week.

“They took a visit to Channel 7 and got to meet a lot of different people there, and just working with the faculty at UM is really impactful for them, and it helps shape their experience as they look to college,” said Ezzy.

Over the years, various student participants have won top prizes for their work in reporting, writing, video, and photography all across the South Florida community.

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