HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 30-year-old man was arrested following an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries and a high-speed attempt to flee police in Hialeah, authorities said.

Miguel Gabriel Andres was taken into custody April 13, 2026, and faces charges including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

According to the arrest report, Hialeah Police auto theft detectives began surveillance April 12 near West 14th Avenue and West 46th Street after multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in the area.

Detectives said they observed Andres removing a wheel from a silver 2022 Honda Accord in a residential parking lot and placing it into a gray Ford Explorer before driving away at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said he later fled from officers again after being located at another apartment complex, driving at high speeds, running red lights and weaving between vehicles. Officers discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Investigators said the vehicle involved matched one linked to multiple burglary incidents. Andres was later identified as the suspect through investigative means.

Authorities also said Andres used multiple vehicles in the alleged crimes, including a gray Ford Explorer registered to his mother and a black Nissan Altima.

Andres also faces charges of resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving, authorities said.

Andres is being held on a $33,300 bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.