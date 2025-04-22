HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Hialeah held a touching tribute for the city’s 100-year anniversary.

The city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to name a street after U.S. Representative Lincoln Diaz-Balart, who died in March.

Diaz-Balart was an advocate for human rights and fought for democracy in Cuba.

Officials also celebrated $3 million in federal funding that was secured by Lincoln’s brother, U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart.

The funding will go toward roadway reconstruction, new sidewalks and improved street lighting.

