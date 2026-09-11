HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother was arrested after her 10-year-old daughter told a child protective investigator that she had been burned as punishment for misbehaving and tied to a chair, according to an arrest report.

Gineth Ramirez, 35, was taken into custody Thursday after the Department of Children and Families received a report about the child’s allegations, prompting an investigation by Hialeah Police.

The girl told investigator that Ramirez “burned her on her arm and legs because she misbehaves,” according to the arrest report.

The child also said Ramirez would make her sit in a brown chair and tie her hands behind her back with either rope or handcuffs, the report states.

The investigator observed three injuries that appeared to be burn marks on the girl’s right forearm, right shin and upper right thigh, according to the report.

Hialeah Police Special Victims Unit detectives were called to the school, and a crime scene technician photographed the child’s injuries.

Detectives later located Ramirez at her home and took her to the Hialeah Police Department for questioning.

During a recorded interview with investigators, Ramirez said she and her daughter had been making flan about 15 days earlier when the child asked for a piece, according to the report.

Ramirez said she gave her daughter a spoon with hot flan and told her to “blow because it was hot,” according to the report. She said the child did not grab the spoon and it fell on one of her legs.

Ramirez said she did not know how her daughter sustained the other two injuries and told investigators she had not previously noticed them.

When asked about discipline, Ramirez told detectives she would make her daughter sit in a chair facing a wall when she misbehaved but denied tying her hands with rope or handcuffs or hitting her, according to the report.

Ramirez was arrested Thursday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She faces one count of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm or torture.

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